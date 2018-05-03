'Walking Dead' Set Photos Show Cast on Horseback for Season 9

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira ride horses on the set of the upcoming ninth season of The Walking Dead on Thursday afternoon (May 3) in Atlanta, Ga.

SPOILER ALERT – The identity of some other cast members on set may contain spoilers, so beware before you continue reading.

The actors were joined by their co-stars, including Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Alanna Masterson, Tom Payne, Sydney Park, Khary Payton, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

Production on season nine began this week and it is expected to premiere in late 2018.

30+ pictures inside from he set of The Walking Dead…