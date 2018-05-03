Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:46 pm

Will Ferrell Tries To Make Pregnant Eva Longoria Cry by Serenading Her With Celine Dion!

Will Ferrell Tries To Make Pregnant Eva Longoria Cry by Serenading Her With Celine Dion!

Eva Longoria dropped by The Late Late Show alongside Will Ferrell on Wednesday (May 2) to promote her new film Overboard, and admitted that her pregnancy has been making her highly emotional as of late.

Host James told the pregnant 43-year-old actress that he’s heard there’s one song that brings her to tears every time she hears it: Celine Dion‘s Titanic theme, “My Heart Will Go On.”

“Everything makes me cry lately,” Eva admitted to James. “But every time I hear [that song] — and this was before I was pregnant, by the way… don’t sing it now, because I will lose my [bleep]… I’m crying already thinking about it.”

With that, James proceeded to look over to Will: “Will. Do you know how that song goes?,” he asked. “I certainly do,” Will deadpanned before launching into his own rendition – Watch the hilarious moment below!


Will Ferrell Serenades Eva Longoria to Tears

Click inside to watch the rest of Eva and Will’s appearance on The Late Late Show…


Eva Longoria Gets Parenting Tips from Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell’s LAFC Responsibility: Bathroom Duty
