Zoe Saldana's Three Kids Join Her to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Zoe Saldana is joined by her beautiful family while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress made a rare appearance with her three sons – three-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and one-year-old Zen – and husband Marco Perego.

Zoe thanked her hubby and their boys during her acceptance speech.

“You are my everything. Every day you remind me to appreciate life’s journey. You keep me grounded. And you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment. You keep yearning to continue making art. You’re that voice in my heart that keeps telling me mend your life, love what you do and do what you love. So thank you, I’m taking this moment in,” she said. “But you know what makes me most excited when I wake up? The three masterpieces that we have created: Zen, Cy, and Bowie. Mama te quiere, I love you.”

20+ pictures inside of Zoe Saldana and her family at the event…