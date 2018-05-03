Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 5:15 pm

Zoe Saldana's Three Kids Join Her to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Zoe Saldana's Three Kids Join Her to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Zoe Saldana is joined by her beautiful family while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress made a rare appearance with her three sons – three-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and one-year-old Zen – and husband Marco Perego.

Zoe thanked her hubby and their boys during her acceptance speech.

“You are my everything. Every day you remind me to appreciate life’s journey. You keep me grounded. And you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment. You keep yearning to continue making art. You’re that voice in my heart that keeps telling me mend your life, love what you do and do what you love. So thank you, I’m taking this moment in,” she said. “But you know what makes me most excited when I wake up? The three masterpieces that we have created: Zen, Cy, and Bowie. Mama te quiere, I love you.”

20+ pictures inside of Zoe Saldana and her family at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 01
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 02
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 03
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 04
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 05
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 06
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 07
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 08
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 09
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 10
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 11
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 12
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 13
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 14
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 15
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 16
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 17
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 18
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 19
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 20
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 21
zoe saldana marco perego star hollywood walk of fame 22

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Bowie Perego-Saldana, Celebrity Babies, Cy Perego-Saldana, Marco Perego, Zen Perego-Saldana, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr