Allison Mack Appears in Court Alongside Alleged Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Allison Mack is headed back to court for a bail hearing.

The 35-year-old Smallville actress was seen while arriving at the United States Eastern District Court on Friday (May 4) in Brooklyn, New York.

Allison was arrested last month, facing charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor in relation to the alleged sex slave cult Nxivm.

She was joined at the hearing by the cult’s leader Keith Raniere.

According to Us Weekly, Allison was “very stoic” during the hearing and “was staring blankly, blinking a lot, had her hands in her mouth and then looked down a lot.”

“She definitely seemed to know the seriousness of what is happening,” the onlooker added.

Keith pleaded not guilty and a court date was set for October 1st.