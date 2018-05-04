'American Idol' Finalists Set to Tour This Summer!

The American Idol summer concert tour is back!

The reboot’s top contestants are set to hit the road following the show’s finale later this month, according to Variety.

The tour will be the first Idol trek under Disney and will feature Boy Band winners In Real Life as the opening act.

The last time American Idol took contestants on the road was back in 2015 following season 14 and featured production cutbacks and date cancellations.

This tour is said to be booked in small to medium-sized theaters.

An official announcement about the tour will be made during Sunday’s show (May 6) at 8 PM EST on ABC.