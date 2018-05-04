Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 11:11 pm

'American Idol' Finalists Set to Tour This Summer!

'American Idol' Finalists Set to Tour This Summer!

The American Idol summer concert tour is back!

The reboot’s top contestants are set to hit the road following the show’s finale later this month, according to Variety.

The tour will be the first Idol trek under Disney and will feature Boy Band winners In Real Life as the opening act.

The last time American Idol took contestants on the road was back in 2015 following season 14 and featured production cutbacks and date cancellations.

This tour is said to be booked in small to medium-sized theaters.

An official announcement about the tour will be made during Sunday’s show (May 6) at 8 PM EST on ABC.

Photos: ABC
