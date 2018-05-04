Top Stories
Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 2:16 pm

'American Idol' Is Being Renewed for a 17th Season & All Judges Will Return!

American Idol is coming back with another season!

The long-running singing competition, which was rebooted in 2018 on ABC, will return for another season, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday (May 4).

The renewal includes deals with current judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest.

The show’s current season saw its highest viewership since the premiere episode during its first live episode earlier in the week.

“We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success. I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.
