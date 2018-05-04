Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018 at 3:09 am

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up for NYC Ballet Spring Gala

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan hold hands as they arrive at the 2018 New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala on Thursday night (May 3) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 24-year-old actor looked handsome in an all black tux while his 22-year-old model girlfriend stunned in a black gown covered in a rose print.

The event was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins.

Last month, Violetta supported Ansel at the premiere of his upcoming movie Jonathan at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

