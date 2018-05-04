Ariana Grande & Camila Cabello Perform at YouTube Brandcast 2018 Presentation

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello joined forces at the 2018 YouTube Brandcast presentation!

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner and the 21-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer took the stage at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday (May 3) in New York City.

Camila donned a peach corset top, black skirt, polka-dot tights, and black boots with pearl necklaces and dazzling earrings as she belted out her hit song “Havana.”

Ariana, looking fierce in a white crop top, camo pants, and lace-up heels, closed the presentation with three of her own tracks.

