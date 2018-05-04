Ariana Grande Unveils 'No Tears Left to Cry' Mural on Sunset Boulevard

Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018 at 12:11 pm

Ariana Grande has debuted a special treat for fans, which you can go check out today!

In addition to opening the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the 24-year-old singer unveiled a stunning “No Tears Left to Cry” mural on Thursday (May 3) in Los Angeles.

It is located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Stanley Avenue (1510 N. Stanley Ave.).

Painted by The Most Famous Artist and designed by Ariana, NBC, and Dick Clark Productions, the mural is a collaboration between the Billboard Music Awards and Ariana to promote her new single and upcoming performance on the BBMAs.

Fans are encouraged to visit the mural, take photos in front of it, and post their content on social media with the hashtag #ARIANA_BBMAs.

The art will be up until May 20, when the 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Watch a video of the creation process below!
