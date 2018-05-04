Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 2:55 pm

Bill Hader Shows Off His Hilarious Dateline NBC Correspondents Impressions on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Bill Hader Shows Off His Hilarious Dateline NBC Correspondents Impressions on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Bill Hader stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his hit HBO series Barry, which has recently been picked up for a second season.

The 39-year-old actor talks about what it’s like working with co-star Henry Winkler, who apparently really loves working on the show but is only watching the episodes for the first time on Sundays like everyone else.

“I’ll get a call from him going, “Bill? Oh my gosh! This is really taking it up a notch. And I’m like, “You read the scripts! You were there! You know what happens, Henry!,” Bill said. “He goes, “I know, but me and Stacy are so nervous”–his lovely wife, Stacey–”I had no idea, you’re kind of a son of a gun!”

Bill also admits he’s a big Dateline NBC fan, and when asked by Jimmy to do one of his “most obscure impressions,” he went with Dateline’s male correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Dennis Murphy, and host Lester Holt.


Bill Hader’s Most Obscure Impressions

Click inside to watch the rest of Bill Hader’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Bill Hader on HBO Show ‘Barry’ & Henry Winkler
Just Jared on Facebook
bill hader shows off his hilarious dateline nbc correspondents impressions 01
bill hader shows off his hilarious dateline nbc correspondents impressions 02
bill hader shows off his hilarious dateline nbc correspondents impressions 03
bill hader shows off his hilarious dateline nbc correspondents impressions 04
bill hader shows off his hilarious dateline nbc correspondents impressions 05

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bill Hader, Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr