Bill Hader Shows Off His Hilarious Dateline NBC Correspondents Impressions on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Bill Hader stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his hit HBO series Barry, which has recently been picked up for a second season.

The 39-year-old actor talks about what it’s like working with co-star Henry Winkler, who apparently really loves working on the show but is only watching the episodes for the first time on Sundays like everyone else.

“I’ll get a call from him going, “Bill? Oh my gosh! This is really taking it up a notch. And I’m like, “You read the scripts! You were there! You know what happens, Henry!,” Bill said. “He goes, “I know, but me and Stacy are so nervous”–his lovely wife, Stacey–”I had no idea, you’re kind of a son of a gun!”

Bill also admits he’s a big Dateline NBC fan, and when asked by Jimmy to do one of his “most obscure impressions,” he went with Dateline’s male correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Dennis Murphy, and host Lester Holt.



Bill Hader’s Most Obscure Impressions

Bill Hader on HBO Show ‘Barry’ & Henry Winkler