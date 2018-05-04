Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 6:25 pm

Cara Delevingne & Paris Jackson Hit the Club After Longchamp Event

Cara Delevingne & Paris Jackson Hit the Club After Longchamp Event

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson spent some time at the Bowery Hotel last night!

The models and rumored couple were spotted keeping close after attending the opening of Longchamp‘s Fifth Avenue flagship store (in different outfits) on Thursday (May 3) in New York City.

Cara rocked a white tank top, which gave a glimpse of her red bra, along with cut-off jeans and black knee-high boots.

Paris gave off bohemian vibes in a pair of blue flared pants, a white graphic t-shirt, and a colorful headband and backpack.

Also pictured inside: Cara and Paris stepping out separately in similar looks the next day.
Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 01
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 02
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 03
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 04
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 05
cara delevingne and paris jackson hit up the bowery hotel after longchamp event 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr