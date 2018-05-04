Cara Delevingne & Paris Jackson Hit the Club After Longchamp Event

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson spent some time at the Bowery Hotel last night!

The models and rumored couple were spotted keeping close after attending the opening of Longchamp‘s Fifth Avenue flagship store (in different outfits) on Thursday (May 3) in New York City.

Cara rocked a white tank top, which gave a glimpse of her red bra, along with cut-off jeans and black knee-high boots.

Paris gave off bohemian vibes in a pair of blue flared pants, a white graphic t-shirt, and a colorful headband and backpack.

Also pictured inside: Cara and Paris stepping out separately in similar looks the next day.