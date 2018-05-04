Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 6:43 pm

Charlize Theron Spills on Being a Mom On & Off Set While Filming 'Tully'

Charlize Theron Spills on Being a Mom On & Off Set While Filming 'Tully'

Charlize Theron is pretty in polka dots!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted leaving her hotel on Friday afternoon (May 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

Earlier in the day, Charlize stopped by Good Morning America, where she opened up about round the clock mom duty while filming Tully.

“I was working with a set of twins on the set and a five-year-old and an eight-year-old and then I had a one-year-old and a four-year-old in the trailer and I went from changing diapers on set to changing diapers in my trailer. It was just non-stop!” Charlize explained.

Check out the entire interview below…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron tully press tour hotel 01
charlize theron tully press tour hotel 02
charlize theron tully press tour hotel 03
charlize theron tully press tour hotel 04
charlize theron tully press tour hotel 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlize Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr