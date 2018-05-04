Charlize Theron Spills on Being a Mom On & Off Set While Filming 'Tully'

Charlize Theron is pretty in polka dots!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted leaving her hotel on Friday afternoon (May 4) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Charlize stopped by Good Morning America, where she opened up about round the clock mom duty while filming Tully.

“I was working with a set of twins on the set and a five-year-old and an eight-year-old and then I had a one-year-old and a four-year-old in the trailer and I went from changing diapers on set to changing diapers in my trailer. It was just non-stop!” Charlize explained.

