Cheryl Burke is Engaged to Matthew Lawrence!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are getting married!

The 34-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro announced on Thursday night (May 3) that her 38-year-old former Boy Meets World actor beau just popped the question on her birthday!

“OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍 #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride,” Cheryl captioned the below photo showing off her ring while getting a kiss from Matt.

Cheryl and Matt met back in 2006 when Matt‘s brother Joey Lawrence competed on DWTS. The pair started dating in February 2007, and briefly split in 2008 before rekindling their relationship in 2017.

Congrats Cheryl & Matt!