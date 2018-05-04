Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 2:11 am

Cheryl Burke is Engaged to Matthew Lawrence!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are getting married!

The 34-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro announced on Thursday night (May 3) that her 38-year-old former Boy Meets World actor beau just popped the question on her birthday!

“OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍 #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride,” Cheryl captioned the below photo showing off her ring while getting a kiss from Matt.

Cheryl and Matt met back in 2006 when Matt‘s brother Joey Lawrence competed on DWTS. The pair started dating in February 2007, and briefly split in 2008 before rekindling their relationship in 2017.

Congrats Cheryl & Matt!

