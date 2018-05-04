Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are reportedly splitting after six months of marriage.

The 29-year-old Teen Wolf actor and the 46-year-old celebrity florist are splitting up, according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

The two got married back in October of 2017. Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

In recent weeks, fans noticed that Colton unfollowed Jeff on Instagram, and pictures of Jeff have mostly been removed from Colton‘s page.

Colton also just dropped a song called “Man It Sucks.”

It is not yet known what led to the reported split. Reps have not yet responded to a request for comment.