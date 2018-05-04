David Duchovny Reveals He Explained the Concept of 'Booty Calls' to Prince Charles

David Duchovny has revealed that he once had to explain the term “booty calls” to Prince Charles!

The 57-year-old X-Files star made an appearance The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday evening (May 3), and James brought out a picture from the ’90s of him sitting and smiling with Prince Charles at a concert, looking “very chummy.”

Since the royal wedding is just weeks away, James wanted to know the context of that photo.

Aside from being confused by signs at the concert, David recalled the hilariously awkward conversation that arose after All Saints‘ hit the stage with their song “Bootie Call.”

“In the song, which I don’t remember, they say the phrase ‘booty call’ over and over again and I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed. And he said, ‘Booty call…,’” David recalled, using a British accent. “And I said, well I can explain it you, it’s a little off color, but I can do it. And he said, ‘Yes, please.’” Watch the full segment below…



