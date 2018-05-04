Top Stories
Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 1:09 pm

David Duchovny Reveals He Explained the Concept of 'Booty Calls' to Prince Charles

David Duchovny Reveals He Explained the Concept of 'Booty Calls' to Prince Charles

David Duchovny has revealed that he once had to explain the term “booty calls” to Prince Charles!

The 57-year-old X-Files star made an appearance The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday evening (May 3), and James brought out a picture from the ’90s of him sitting and smiling with Prince Charles at a concert, looking “very chummy.”

Since the royal wedding is just weeks away, James wanted to know the context of that photo.

Aside from being confused by signs at the concert, David recalled the hilariously awkward conversation that arose after All Saints‘ hit the stage with their song “Bootie Call.”

“In the song, which I don’t remember, they say the phrase ‘booty call’ over and over again and I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed. And he said, ‘Booty call…,’” David recalled, using a British accent. “And I said, well I can explain it you, it’s a little off color, but I can do it. And he said, ‘Yes, please.’” Watch the full segment below…


David Duchovny Explained Booty Calls to Prince Charles
Just Jared on Facebook
david duchovny reveals he explained the concept of booty calls to prince charles 01
david duchovny reveals he explained the concept of booty calls to prince charles 02
david duchovny reveals he explained the concept of booty calls to prince charles 03
david duchovny reveals he explained the concept of booty calls to prince charles 04
david duchovny reveals he explained the concept of booty calls to prince charles 05

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: David Duchovny, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr