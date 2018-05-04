Fri, 04 May 2018 at 4:25 pm
Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West for His Support in NRA Speech
- Donald Trump says African-American male support has doubled since Kanye West‘s endorsement according to a new poll, and shouted him out in a speech in front of the NRA. – TMZ
- Here’s why Maddie Ziegler can’t attend the Met Gala this year. – Just Jared Jr
- Have you heard about Charlize Theron‘s new movie? – Lainey Gossip
- Caitlyn Jenner is going to speak about this subject in front of the UK Parliament… – DListed
- Here’s what Kris Jenner said about Tristan Thompson cheating! – TooFab
- Did Colton Haynes give a hint about his break-up in his new song? – Towleroad
- Riverdale is coming back for another season! – J-14
