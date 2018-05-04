Elle Fanning Spit On & Made Out With Extras While Filming 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties!'

Elle Fanning lays in the grass for her dreamy new cover shoot for Net-a-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit.

Here’s what the 20-year-old Beguiled actress had to share with the mag:

On how she used to be mistaken for her sister, Dakota Fanning: “I haven’t been mistaken for [Dakota] in a while, which is pretty cool, because it definitely used to happen all the time.”

On “making out” with punks for the movie How to Talk to Girls at Parties: “All of the extras were real punks who were [director] John [Cameron Mitchell]’s friends. I was terrified. John just wanted to get me out of my shell. He’s like, ‘Okay, spit on them!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’ But eventually we were literally spitting on each other. And when I jumped on his friend, Donna, he was like, ‘Jump on Donna and make out with her! Make out with as many people as you can in the crowd!’ And I’m like, okay! Anything for John! […] People might not think that I have that side. It’s a wild side but a healthy wild side. With child actors, people sometimes think, ‘Ooh, evil wild side!’ No, it’s not. It’s just being a teenager.”

On the shooting in Parkland, Florida, that led to the March For Our Lives demonstration: “With those students, I can’t even imagine what they’re going through. If I was going to school right now, I would be terrified. Nobody deserves to be scared in their own classroom. But it’s so great to see young voices finally being heard.”

On meeting Beyonce at the Met Ball: “I get star-struck quite a lot. I met Beyonce and Jay-Z at the Met Ball… I was star-struck by everybody, I was staring at people like a freak but I had so much fun.”

For more from Elle, visit Net-a-Porter.com.