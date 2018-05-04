Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 9:29 am

Faith Hill Wishes Tim McGraw a Happy Birthday with Sweet Message: 'My One & Only'

Faith Hill Wishes Tim McGraw a Happy Birthday with Sweet Message: 'My One & Only'

Tim McGraw is all smiles as he poses alongside his wife Faith Hill while attending the All Access Program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum’s CMA Theater on Wednesday (May 3) in Nashville, Tenn.

The happy couple and Grammy-winning superstars sat down for a special Q&A hosted by Katie Cook in support of the exhibition Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man.

On Tuesday (May 1), Faith took to her Instagram to wish Tim a happy 51st birthday with an adorable photo of her kissing him on the cheek and him smooching back.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only,” Faith captioned with the post, followed by three heart emojis. “You give good smooch face. I love you!”
Credit: John Shearer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

