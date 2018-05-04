Faith Hill Wishes Tim McGraw a Happy Birthday with Sweet Message: 'My One & Only'

Tim McGraw is all smiles as he poses alongside his wife Faith Hill while attending the All Access Program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum’s CMA Theater on Wednesday (May 3) in Nashville, Tenn.

The happy couple and Grammy-winning superstars sat down for a special Q&A hosted by Katie Cook in support of the exhibition Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man.

On Tuesday (May 1), Faith took to her Instagram to wish Tim a happy 51st birthday with an adorable photo of her kissing him on the cheek and him smooching back.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only,” Faith captioned with the post, followed by three heart emojis. “You give good smooch face. I love you!”