Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 3:53 pm

G-Eazy Gets Convicted of Charges in Sweden, But Not Jailed

G-Eazy Gets Convicted of Charges in Sweden, But Not Jailed

G-Eazy is out of custody.

The 28-year-old “Him & I” rapper was convicted of assault and drug possession charges after being arrested on Thursday (May 3) in Stockholm, Sweden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

The rapper will not get jail time and will shortly leave the country, according to The Blast, who spoke with his Swedish lawyer.

He was reportedly found with cocaine after fighting with security at a nightclub. He also allegedly admitted to purchasing and using drugs, as well as punching a security guard in the face.

G-Eazy was fined $9,000 for the crimes, $740 to the security guard and sentenced to 2 years probation, and may also have to participate in community service according to The Blast.

Pictured below: G-Eazy is released from custody on Friday (May 4) in Stockholm, Sweden.
Just Jared on Facebook
G EAZY custody sweden may 2018 01
G EAZY custody sweden may 2018 02
G EAZY custody sweden may 2018 03
G EAZY custody sweden may 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: G-Eazy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr