G-Eazy Gets Convicted of Charges in Sweden, But Not Jailed

G-Eazy is out of custody.

The 28-year-old “Him & I” rapper was convicted of assault and drug possession charges after being arrested on Thursday (May 3) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The rapper will not get jail time and will shortly leave the country, according to The Blast, who spoke with his Swedish lawyer.

He was reportedly found with cocaine after fighting with security at a nightclub. He also allegedly admitted to purchasing and using drugs, as well as punching a security guard in the face.

G-Eazy was fined $9,000 for the crimes, $740 to the security guard and sentenced to 2 years probation, and may also have to participate in community service according to The Blast.

Pictured below: G-Eazy is released from custody on Friday (May 4) in Stockholm, Sweden.