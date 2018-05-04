Gabrielle Union, Jessie J, Teyana Taylor & More Step Out for VH1's 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms'!

Gabrielle Union, Jessie J and Teyana Taylor strike a pose on the pink carpet while attending VH1′s 2018 Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms screening held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday (May 3) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Colin Kaepernick, Jhene Aiko, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his girlfriend Cassie, Ne-Yo, and hosts Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony.

Also in attendance were Diddy‘s mom Janice, Colin‘s mom Teresa, Gabrielle‘s mom Theresa and Teyana‘s mom Nikki, who were all honored.

You can watch him celebrate and honor the woman who made it all possible at VH1′s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms on May 7th at 9pm ET/PT!

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. La La is wearing a Redemption dress.