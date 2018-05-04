Gigi & Bella Hadid Coordinate Their Looks While Arriving Back in NYC

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid are back in the Big Apple following their quick trip to Paris, France!

The models were spotted heading to their flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport and then touching down at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday (May 4).

They both wore a combo of red and black – Gigi in a red hoodie with a black leather jacket, black pants, booties, and sunglasses, and Bella in all black including lace-up boots, headphones, and a black and red hat.

They also both carried red and black luggage.

Gigi and Bella were in Paris for just a couple days as they walked in the Chanel Cruise show, complete with a stunning cruise ship set.

ICYMI, Gigi recently apologized for her Vogue Italia cover, which featured her with bronzed skin that some people believed resembled blackface.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid at the airports…