Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 7:14 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Coordinate Their Looks While Arriving Back in NYC

Gigi & Bella Hadid Coordinate Their Looks While Arriving Back in NYC

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid are back in the Big Apple following their quick trip to Paris, France!

The models were spotted heading to their flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport and then touching down at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday (May 4).

They both wore a combo of red and black – Gigi in a red hoodie with a black leather jacket, black pants, booties, and sunglasses, and Bella in all black including lace-up boots, headphones, and a black and red hat.

They also both carried red and black luggage.

Gigi and Bella were in Paris for just a couple days as they walked in the Chanel Cruise show, complete with a stunning cruise ship set.

ICYMI, Gigi recently apologized for her Vogue Italia cover, which featured her with bronzed skin that some people believed resembled blackface.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid at the airports…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 01
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 02
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 03
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 04
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 05
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 06
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 07
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 08
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 09
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 10
gigi and bella hadid coordinate their looks while arriving back in nyc 11

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr