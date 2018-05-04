Invited Guest Priyanka Chopra Answers Questions About the Royal Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Quantico actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka, who is friends with Meghan, was asked to spill about the upcoming highly anticipated ceremony. (If you didn’t know, the wedding is in just a few weeks – find out more!)

Host Andy Cohen asked her all about the event, including whether Meghan is a bridezilla!

See what she said below!