See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 8:38 am

Invited Guest Priyanka Chopra Answers Questions About the Royal Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Quantico actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka, who is friends with Meghan, was asked to spill about the upcoming highly anticipated ceremony. (If you didn’t know, the wedding is in just a few weeks – find out more!)

Host Andy Cohen asked her all about the event, including whether Meghan is a bridezilla!

See what she said below!
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
  • Casey C

    wow she really is milking this friendship isn’t she? how classy. if she were my friend I’d have dropped her by now

  • SquidBillie

    This woman is becoming insufferable. She already has a rep for being a diva.

  • Nina

    What kind of critics say she is milking the friendship. She is being asked night and day to say something, anything, that has the word Meghan in it. PC has done a great job in handling answers with humor but not ruining MM’s day. Jeezloueez.