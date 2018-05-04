Jeffrey Tambor Will Appear in Season 5 of 'Arrested Development'

Jeffrey Tambor will be appearing in the fifth season of Arrested Development.

The actor, who is currently facing allegations of harassment, is set to reprise the role of George Bluth Sr. in the upcoming season, according to Variety.

Netflix confirmed earlier in the week that Arrested Development will be returning later this month with a remixed version of its fourth season, with a fifth season still on the way.

Jeffrey has denied the harassment allegations.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said upon exiting Transparent.