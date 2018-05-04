Jenna Dewan Reveals What Will Never Change in Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan looks stunning on the cover of Vegas Magazine‘s May 2018 issue, available now.

Here’s what the 37-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On being raised by a single mom: “My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom. [Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don’t think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it. I’m also very conscious and aware of it, so it’s something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.”

On her split from Channing Tatum: “We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”

On her changing priorities: “Being a dancer, you’re ingrained with this mentality to make it work, and you can do it all, but as I matured…and had a child, I’ve realized that you do the things you’re meant to do. You have to protect that and trust that even though you’re saying no to things, there are a ton of other, better yeses that will be coming.”

For more from Jenna, visit VegasMagazine.com.