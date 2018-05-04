Jennifer Hudson: 'I'll Fight' Song, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson is back with a powerful new anthem!

The 36-year-old singer just dropped her latest song “I’ll Fight” – and you can listen to it here!

“I’ll Fight” is the anthem of the upcoming documentary RBG about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

RBG is set to be released on May 22.

