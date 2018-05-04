Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018 at 12:31 am

Jennifer Hudson: 'I'll Fight' Song, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson: 'I'll Fight' Song, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson is back with a powerful new anthem!

The 36-year-old singer just dropped her latest song “I’ll Fight” – and you can listen to it here!

“I’ll Fight” is the anthem of the upcoming documentary RBG about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

RBG is set to be released on May 22.

You can download Jennifer‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “I’ll Fight” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…

The lyrics will be posted once they’re released!
