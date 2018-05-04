Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Step Out in Style in NYC

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are kicking off their weekend in style!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted taking a stroll on Friday (April 4) in New York City

Sophie showed off her midriff in a black and red crop top with red plaid pants, white and red sneakers, and a crossbody bag, and Joe rocked a graphic t-shirt, denim jacket, colorful sneakers, and a purple baseball cap.

They looked to be deep in conversation as they walked.

The couple was recently in Los Angeles as they checked out the 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival.