Joey King Reveals If It Was Love at First Sight With Jacob Elordi!

Was it love at first sight for Joey King and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi?

The 18-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actress opened up during her new cover shoot for Bello Mag. Here’s what she had to share:

On meeting Jacob on the set of The Kissing Booth: “Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other (laughing). But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

On her real-life first kiss: “My very first kiss was on a film set with Keegan Allen, in a movie directed by James Franco. Keegan was so sweet and he made me a lot less nervous, but he was nervous, too, because he knew it was my first kiss!”

On the advice she’d give to child actors: “My best advice would be to have fun doing what you love. From studying your craft by watching as many films as possible (which is so valuable), to when you first begin working — try not to take yourself too seriously. You have to have fun doing what you do. Of course you have to be serious about the work because you have a job to do, but try not to be too serious about yourself — if it’s not fun you’re not going to enjoy it.”

For more from Joey, visit BelloMag.com.