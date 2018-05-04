Julia Michaels: 'Jump' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Julia Michaels‘ new song is out now!

The 24-year-old singer just dropped her new song “Jump” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Michaels

Julia teamed up with rapper Trippie Redd for her sultry new single.

Last month, Julia teamed up with Keith Urban to perform “Coming Home” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards!

You can download Julia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Jump” below!

Check out the lyrics inside!