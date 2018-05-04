Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 5:47 pm

Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Braspberry Creation in New Commercial - Watch Now!

Justin Timberlake is hilariously testing out a new creation in a commercial for Bai!

The 37-year-old entertainer, who serves as the brand’s Chief Flavor Officer, pokes fun at himself in a recent ad for the beverage company.

In the spot, Justin shows off the braspberry – a combination of blueberries and raspberries – which he first shared in a funny Instagram video several months ago.

While the anchor doesn’t seem interested in Justin‘s innovation, his invention fits right in with the brand’s goal bring together two simple things that normally don’t go together: great taste and good for you.

Check out the entire commercial below…
