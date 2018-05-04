Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018 at 4:00 am

Katie Holmes Had a Date with Jamie Foxx This Week in NYC!

Katie Holmes Had a Date with Jamie Foxx This Week in NYC!

Katie Holmes goes casual in a light blue blouse and jeans while shopping on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress went home and changed for a dinner date later that night with her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

The couple went out for dinner at the upscale Italian-American restaurant Carbone in Greenwich Village. They were photographed leaving the restaurant separately.

While Katie and Jamie, 50, have not publicly commented on or confirmed their relationship, they have been linked since 2013.
Photos: Backgrid
