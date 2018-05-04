Keith Urban Reveals Competition His Kids Have Between Him & Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Thursday (May 3) and dished about how his kids love pitting him against his wife Nicole Kidman when it comes to food perks!

The 50-year-old singer openly admitted that his daughters – 7-year-old, Faith Margaret, and 9-year-old, Sunday Rose – aren’t quite as excited to see their him perform these days – they’re more more concerned with his tour amenities.

“I have catering at my shows. Mom has craft services at her sets. So it’s always a battle for who’s got the better food,” Keith said, laughing.

Keith also talked about Nicole singing backup vocals on one of the songs off of his album Graffiti U, and hit the stage to perform two songs “Never Comin Down” and “My Wave.”



Keith Urban Reveals Nicole Kidman Has a Cameo on One of His Songs

Click inside to watch the rest of Keith Urban’s appearance on Late Night…



Keith Urban Buys Guitars on eBay



Keith Urban: Never Comin Down



Keith Urban: My Wave