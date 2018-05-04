Kendall Jenner Wears See-Through Dress at Tiffany & Co. Event

Kendall Jenner wears a sheer dress while attending the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event on Tuesday (May 3) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model helped the jewelry brand launch its new Believe In Dreams campaign. She was joined at the event by friends like Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Doutzen Kroes, and Jordan Barrett.

Kendall also stepped out in another look for a Longchamp event that night!

FYI: Kendall is wearing an Elie Saab mini-dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and her friends at the party…