See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 10:13 am

Kesha Opens Up About Being an Outcast & Reclaiming Her Life

Kesha is opening up in a new interview.

The 31-year-old “Praying” superstar spoke out about her career in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, which will air on Sunday (May 6) on CBS.

“I don’t feel like I fit in anywhere, really. Still,” she explaind during the interview. “At my shows, I feel like I fit in.”

She also spoke out about checking into a rehabilitation center to deal with her eating disorder.

“I knew I had to because I hated myself so much,” Kesha said.

She also spoke out about her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke: “There’s only so much somebody can take,” she said.

The full interview airs this Sunday (May 6) on CBS Sunday Morning.
Photos: CBS
