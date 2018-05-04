Kesha Opens Up About Being an Outcast & Reclaiming Her Life
Kesha is opening up in a new interview.
The 31-year-old “Praying” superstar spoke out about her career in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, which will air on Sunday (May 6) on CBS.
“I don’t feel like I fit in anywhere, really. Still,” she explaind during the interview. “At my shows, I feel like I fit in.”
She also spoke out about checking into a rehabilitation center to deal with her eating disorder.
“I knew I had to because I hated myself so much,” Kesha said.
She also spoke out about her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke: “There’s only so much somebody can take,” she said.
The full interview airs this Sunday (May 6) on CBS Sunday Morning.