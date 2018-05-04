Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 7:01 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together!

The couple were spotted out together for the first time since Tristan‘s cheating scandal while grabbing lunch with friends on Friday (May 4) at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Khloe looks relaxed and smiles as she sits next to Tristan and chats with a group of pals.

The couple was not joined by their daughter True, who they welcomed last month.

While it looks like Khloe may have forgiven Tristan, her sister Kim recently spoke out about the “f**ked up” situation.

Check out the entire video of Khloe and Tristan on TMZ.

