Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together!

The couple were spotted out together for the first time since Tristan‘s cheating scandal while grabbing lunch with friends on Friday (May 4) at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Khloe looks relaxed and smiles as she sits next to Tristan and chats with a group of pals.

The couple was not joined by their daughter True, who they welcomed last month.

While it looks like Khloe may have forgiven Tristan, her sister Kim recently spoke out about the “f**ked up” situation.

Check out the entire video of Khloe and Tristan on TMZ.