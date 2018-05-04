Kris Jenner Tells Ellen About Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Controversies

Kris Jenner drops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about the latest things going on with her family.

The 62-year-old reality star opened up about the controversies happening with Kanye West‘s statements to the media and Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready,” Kris said.

Kris also praised her daughter Khloe Kardashian for being such a great mom amid the Tristan cheating scandal.

