Laura Bell Bundy & Barrett Foa to Lead 'Sweet Charity' in L.A.

Laura Bell Bundy and Barrett Foa are set to star in the inaugural Reprise 2.0 production of the classic musical Sweet Charity this summer in Los Angeles!

Laura, best known for her Tony-nominated work in the musical Legally Blonde, will play the title character while Barrett, who currently stars on NCIS: Los Angeles, will play Oscar.

Jon Jon Briones, who starred on Broadway recently in Miss Saigon and played Andrew Cunanan’s father in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, will play Herman.

Broadway vet Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the production, which is set to run from June 20 to July 1 at UCLA’s Freud Playhouse.

Tony nominee Carmen Cusack will lead a production of Victor/Victoria for Reprise 2.0 later in the year!