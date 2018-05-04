Liam Payne & J Balvin Drop Steamy 'Familiar' Music Video - Watch Now!

Liam Payne and J Balvin‘s music video for their hot collaboration “Familiar” is out now!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” singer and the 32-year-old “Mi Gente” crooner teamed up for the sexy new visual, which they dropped on Friday (May 4).

In it, the duo throws a late-night dance party in a parking lot and inside a club.

Oh, and Liam gets shirtless.

The song is expected to appear on Liam‘s debut solo album, LP1, due later this year.

Watch below!



Liam Payne, J Balvin – Familiar (Official Video)