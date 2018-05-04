Fri, 04 May 2018 at 11:30 am
Liam Payne & J Balvin Drop Steamy 'Familiar' Music Video - Watch Now!
Liam Payne and J Balvin‘s music video for their hot collaboration “Familiar” is out now!
The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” singer and the 32-year-old “Mi Gente” crooner teamed up for the sexy new visual, which they dropped on Friday (May 4).
In it, the duo throws a late-night dance party in a parking lot and inside a club.
Oh, and Liam gets shirtless.
The song is expected to appear on Liam‘s debut solo album, LP1, due later this year.
Watch below!
Liam Payne, J Balvin – Familiar (Official Video)
