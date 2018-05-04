Maluma Tears Up in Emotional 'Marinero' Video - Watch Now!

Maluma is bringing on the heartbreak with his “Marinero” video, which you can watch right here!

The 24-year-old Colombian superstar unveiled the visual on Friday (May 4).

“Marinero” is the latest song from Maluma‘s forthcoming album, F.A.M.E., which will be released on May 18. The album includes collaborations with Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, Nego Do Borel, Prince Royce, Timbaland and Sid.

He’s previously said to expect the album to be very diverse. “They can find tropical music, reggaeton and trap,” he explained to Billboard.

Watch the video for “Marinero” below!