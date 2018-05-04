Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018

Mandy Moore Shares Epic Throwback Photo of Herself From 1999

Mandy Moore Shares Epic Throwback Photo of Herself From 1999

Mandy Moore is all smiles while hosting Garnier’s Girls’ Night In Party held at the Hills Penthouse on Thursday (May 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old This Is Us star, who is currently the face of Garnier, was in great spirits as she worked her magic in two very different outfits throughout the event.

That same day, Mandy took to her Instagram to share an epic throwback photo of herself from 1999 going for a particularly interesting look featuring the ’90s era.

“I don’t even know where to start with this,” Mandy captioned with the photo. “How could I have ever thought this was acceptable? And yah, those are red crystals glued on my part. 🤦‍♀️#tbt #1999″
Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty
