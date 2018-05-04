Melissa McCarthy Apologizes to Jennifer Lopez for her 'Aggressive' Dancing - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about her dance-off with Jennifer Lopez!

The funny Life of the Party actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 4).

During her appearance, Melissa apologized to Jennifer for her “aggressive” dance moves at Ellen‘s 60th birthday party, and said that after a few drinks she considers herself a professional dancer.

Melissa also spoke about her hilarious throwback headshot for #OldHeadshotDay, and gave the backstory of Diane, the character she came up with for the picture.

Later on, Melissa is joined by her Life of the Party co-stars including Molly Gordon, Jessie Ennis, Debby Ryan and Adria Arjona to play the classic college game of Flip Cup in honor of their movie. And then, Ellen challenged the cast to a dance battle with tWitch.

Watch below!



Melissa McCarthy Unveils Her Tiny Hat Character Diane



‘Life of the Party’ Cast Plays Flip Cup



tWitch and ‘Life of the Party Cast’ Have a Dance Off!