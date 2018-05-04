Michelle Monaghan Signs on to Join the Cast of 'Messiah'

Michelle Monaghan is taking on a leading role in Messiah!

The 42-year-old actress has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix series, according to Variety.

The 10-episode series will follow a man who emerges from the Middle East, creating a groundswell of followers who claim he is sent from God.

Some question his identity, believing he may be a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.

The series will be told from multiple viewpoints including a highly specialized US intelligence officer, played by Michelle. The whip smart will go to the ends of the Earth to prosecute the allusive figure.