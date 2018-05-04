Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 8:59 pm

Michelle Monaghan Signs on to Join the Cast of 'Messiah'

Michelle Monaghan Signs on to Join the Cast of 'Messiah'

Michelle Monaghan is taking on a leading role in Messiah!

The 42-year-old actress has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix series, according to Variety.

The 10-episode series will follow a man who emerges from the Middle East, creating a groundswell of followers who claim he is sent from God.

Some question his identity, believing he may be a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.

The series will be told from multiple viewpoints including a highly specialized US intelligence officer, played by Michelle. The whip smart will go to the ends of the Earth to prosecute the allusive figure.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Monaghan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr