Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 2:37 am

Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, & Naomi Campbell Go Glam for Tiffany & Co. Event

Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, & Naomi Campbell Go Glam for Tiffany & Co. Event

Michelle Williams looks super chic as she arrives at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event on Tuesday (May 3) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress rocked a black blazer and shorts for the event as she helped the jewelry brand launch its new Believe In Dreams campaign

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Other stars stepping out for the event included director Greta Gerwig, actress Bria Vinaite, and models Naomi Campbell and Lara Bingle.

FYI: Greta is wearing a Delpozo dress. Lara‘s dress is by The Row.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies stepping out for the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 01
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 02
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 03
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 04
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 05
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 06
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 07
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 08
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 09
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 10
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 11
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 12
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 13
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 14
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 15
michelle williams greta gerwig naomi campbell go glam for tiffany co event 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bria Vinaite, Greta Gerwig, Lara Bingle, Michelle Williams, Naomi Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr