Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, & Naomi Campbell Go Glam for Tiffany & Co. Event

Michelle Williams looks super chic as she arrives at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event on Tuesday (May 3) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress rocked a black blazer and shorts for the event as she helped the jewelry brand launch its new Believe In Dreams campaign

Other stars stepping out for the event included director Greta Gerwig, actress Bria Vinaite, and models Naomi Campbell and Lara Bingle.

FYI: Greta is wearing a Delpozo dress. Lara‘s dress is by The Row.

