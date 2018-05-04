Rihanna Supplies Her 10-Minute Guide to Going-Out Makeup - Watch!

Top Stories
Fri, 04 May 2018 at 3:09 pm

Rihanna is flaunting her Fenty Beauty!

The 30-year-old “Work” superstar showed off her makeup skills in a new 10-minute Vogue video.

Rih, who also graces the cover of the June 2018 issue of Vogue, supplies some quick tips and commentary as she applies her makeup.

“I learned how to contour when I gained weight, believe it or not,” she said at one point in her video guide.

Pictured below: Rihanna arrives in town at JFK airport on Friday (May 4) in New York City.

