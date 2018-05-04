Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 12:03 am

Sandra Bullock Supports Lawyer Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Entertainment Lawyer Dinner!

Sandra Bullock Supports Lawyer Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Entertainment Lawyer Dinner!

Sandra Bullock hits the red carpet alongside her lawyer Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at the Beverly Hills Bar Associations’ 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Dinner on Thursday night (May 3) at the Montage in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning looked super chic in a black suit and matching heels as she supported her lawyer, who was being honored at the dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

Sandra will soon be getting ready to promote her highly anticipated new movie Ocean’s 8.

Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theaters on June 8 – and you can check out the latest trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 01
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 02
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 03
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 04
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 05
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 06
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 07
sandra bullock supports lawyer cliff gilbert lurie 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sandra Bullock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr