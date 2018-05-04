Sandra Bullock Supports Lawyer Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Entertainment Lawyer Dinner!

Sandra Bullock hits the red carpet alongside her lawyer Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at the Beverly Hills Bar Associations’ 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Dinner on Thursday night (May 3) at the Montage in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning looked super chic in a black suit and matching heels as she supported her lawyer, who was being honored at the dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

Sandra will soon be getting ready to promote her highly anticipated new movie Ocean’s 8.

Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theaters on June 8 – and you can check out the latest trailer here!