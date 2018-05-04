Sarah Paulson Hangs Out in NYC with Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe!

Sarah Paulson and Ava Phillippe leave their hotel while en route to an event on Thursday night (May 3) in New York City.

The 43-year-old Ocean’s Eight actress and the 18-year-old budding style star attended the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event that evening.

Sarah has been good friends with Ava‘s mom Reese Witherspoon for years. They previously worked together in the 2013 movie Mud.

Make sure to check out Sarah‘s new feature in the latest issue of InStyle.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.