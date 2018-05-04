Shannon Purser Pens Powerful Essay on Dealing With Depression & OCD

Trigger Warning: This post contains language about suicidal ideation and mental health.

Shannon Purser is opening up about her struggles with suicidal ideation and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star shared her experience with fans in a moving essay she wrote for Teen Vogue.

She begins by talking about a mental breakdown she had the night before her biology final was due.

“Up until that point, I’d been wearily battling the demons that plagued me every day; silently suffering and feeling completely unable to share my thoughts with anyone. That night, though, I gave up,” she writes. “My will to fight was gone, and as my mother tried to help me finish the project, I broke down and said what I’d been thinking: ‘I don’t want to be alive.’”

Shannon goes on to reveal the process that led to her OCD and depression diagnoses, explaining how “that was a huge relief, because now my struggles had a name and could be reckoned with.”

“Looking back, I wish I’d been able to reach out for help sooner,” Shannon remarks while discussing the importance of support systems, therapy, knowledge, and more.

To read Shannon‘s full essay, head to TeenVogue.com.

Thanks so much @TeenVogue for giving me this opportunity. I hope someone will read this and feel a little more understood and a little less alone. https://t.co/04g4ALHsyN — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) May 4, 2018

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text Crisis Text Line at 741-741.