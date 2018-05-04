'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Shares a New Clip - Watch Now!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is on the way – and now, you can watch a brand new clip from the upcoming movie!

The forthcoming film, which hits theaters on May 25, dropped a preview on Friday (May 4).

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

In addition, UNICEF, Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change made an exciting announcement of a new campaign called Roar for Change. The cast, including Chewbecca, is challenging the world to share their most creative Wookiee roar.

For each public post, like, or share on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that includes #RoarForChange from May 3 to May 25, Star Wars: Force for Change U.S. will donate $1 to UNICEF USA, up to $1 million. Funds will be used to support UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children around the world.

