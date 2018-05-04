Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 4:15 pm

These 15 Celebs Have Never Attended the Met Gala!

Next Slide »

These 15 Celebs Have Never Attended the Met Gala!

The Met Gala is always the most star-studded red carpet event of the year, but you’ll be surprised by the amount of major celebs who have never attended the gala!

The biggest names in Hollywood and the fashion world will come together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night (May 7) for the annual event.

We’ve looked through photos from previous galas and were surprised to see none of these famous faces in attendance in the past. Some of them include Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Chris Hemsworth.

Click through the slideshow to see who has never attended the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Joy B Angie

    Big deal…
    Jennifer Aniston can live with this.
    Meryl Streep – too ….

  • Allure

    Also Christina Aguilera.