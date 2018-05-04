Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey is getting emotional – for a good reason!

The SNL alum appears on the latest installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which debuted on Friday (May 4) on Netflix.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tina Fey

During their chat, Tina teared up while discussing the importance of her parents watching her receive the highly prestigious Mark Twain Prize for her portrayal of Sarah Palin.

The two also discuss the Saturday Night Live writers room, vaping, and Tina‘s newly Tony Award-nominated Mean Girls musical.

Watch a preview below!