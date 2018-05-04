Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 11:42 am

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey is getting emotional – for a good reason!

The SNL alum appears on the latest installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which debuted on Friday (May 4) on Netflix.

During their chat, Tina teared up while discussing the importance of her parents watching her receive the highly prestigious Mark Twain Prize for her portrayal of Sarah Palin.

The two also discuss the Saturday Night Live writers room, vaping, and Tina‘s newly Tony Award-nominated Mean Girls musical.

Watch a preview below!
