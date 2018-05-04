Travis Scott: 'Watch' feat. Kanye West & Lil Uzi Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Travis Scott is back with new music!

The 26-year-old rapper just dropped his first new single “Watch” since welcoming daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner back in February.

Travis‘ new song also features verses by fellow rappers and close pals Kanye West and Lil Uzi.

On the track, Kanye even raps about his addiction to painkillers after his liposuction surgery back in 2016.

Listen to “Watch” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…