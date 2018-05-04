Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 1:07 am

Travis Scott: 'Watch' feat. Kanye West & Lil Uzi Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Travis Scott: 'Watch' feat. Kanye West & Lil Uzi Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Travis Scott is back with new music!

The 26-year-old rapper just dropped his first new single “Watch” since welcoming daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner back in February.

Travis‘ new song also features verses by fellow rappers and close pals Kanye West and Lil Uzi.

On the track, Kanye even raps about his addiction to painkillers after his liposuction surgery back in 2016.

You can download Travis‘ new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Watch” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
